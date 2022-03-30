China done with most airline crash search and rescue, working on preliminary report

BEIJING, March 31 (Reuters) - China has completed the main search and rescue work at site of a China Eastern Airlines 600115.SS crash that killed 132 people last week and plans to complete a preliminary report within 30 days of the event, an aviation official said on Thursday.

A final report into the crash of the Boeing BA.N 737-800 will be completed and made public after the investigation is concluded, Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) safety head Zhu Tao told reporters.

Under international rules, a 30-day report must be lodged with U.N. aviation agency ICAO but it does not need to be public. A final report is due within a year of the crash, though sometimes it can take longer.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu in Beijing and Jamie Freed in Sydney Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

