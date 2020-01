(RTTNews) - China Distance Education Holdings Limited (DL) will participate in the 22nd Annual Needham Growth Conference at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.

The event is scheduled to begin at 8:40 AM ET on January 15, 2020.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://ir.cdeledu.com

