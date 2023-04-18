US Markets

China disputes U.S. claims of Chinese 'secret police station' in New York

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID DEE DELGADO

April 18, 2023 — 03:25 am EDT

Written by Laurie Chen for Reuters ->

BEIJING, April 18 (Reuters) - China foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin on Tuesday disputed U.S. claims of a Chinese "secret police station" in New York.

China maintains a policy of non-interference in other countries and these alleged police stations do not exist, Wang told a regular news briefing.

U.S. federal agents arrested two New York residents for allegedly operating a Chinese "secret police station" in the Chinatown district of Manhattan on Monday in what prosecutors said was part of a crackdown on Beijing's alleged targeting of dissidents.

