China Display Tech Unanimously Passes Key Resolution

China Display Optoelectronics Technology Holdings Ltd. has successfully passed the proposed resolution regarding the Revised 2024 Purchase Annual Cap with unanimous shareholder approval at the Special General Meeting (SGM) on May 23, 2024. The resolution received 100% votes in favor, with no votes against, and the significant shareholder, High Value Ventures Limited, abstained from voting due to its interest in the matter. This approval allows the company to proceed with the transactions outlined in the April 26, 2024, circular.

