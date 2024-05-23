News & Insights

Stocks

China Display Tech Unanimously Passes Key Resolution

May 23, 2024 — 07:08 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

China Display Optoelectronics Technology Holdings Ltd (HK:0334) has released an update.

China Display Optoelectronics Technology Holdings Ltd. has successfully passed the proposed resolution regarding the Revised 2024 Purchase Annual Cap with unanimous shareholder approval at the Special General Meeting (SGM) on May 23, 2024. The resolution received 100% votes in favor, with no votes against, and the significant shareholder, High Value Ventures Limited, abstained from voting due to its interest in the matter. This approval allows the company to proceed with the transactions outlined in the April 26, 2024, circular.

For further insights into HK:0334 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.