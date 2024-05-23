News & Insights

Stocks

China Display Tech Unanimously Passes AGM Resolutions

May 23, 2024 — 06:41 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

China Display Optoelectronics Technology Holdings Ltd (HK:0334) has released an update.

China Display Optoelectronics Technology Holdings Ltd announced successful outcomes for all proposed resolutions at their Annual General Meeting on May 23, 2024. Key decisions included unanimous approval for the adoption of financial statements, re-appointment of auditors, and re-election of directors. The board also received authorization to fix director remunerations and to issue or deal with unissued shares.

For further insights into HK:0334 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.