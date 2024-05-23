China Display Tech Unanimously Passes AGM Resolutions

China Display Optoelectronics Technology Holdings Ltd (HK:0334) has released an update.

China Display Optoelectronics Technology Holdings Ltd announced successful outcomes for all proposed resolutions at their Annual General Meeting on May 23, 2024. Key decisions included unanimous approval for the adoption of financial statements, re-appointment of auditors, and re-election of directors. The board also received authorization to fix director remunerations and to issue or deal with unissued shares.

