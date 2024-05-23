News & Insights

Stocks

China Display Strengthens Board with New Director

May 23, 2024 — 07:38 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

China Display Optoelectronics Technology Holdings Ltd (HK:0334) has released an update.

China Display Optoelectronics Technology Holdings Ltd has announced the appointment of Ms. YANG Qiulin as an independent non-executive Director and a member of the Audit, Nomination, and Remuneration Committees, effective from 23 May 2024. Ms. YANG, a seasoned academic and registered CPA, brings a wealth of experience from her previous directorships in various public listed companies. The company is reinforcing its board’s independence and expertise with this strategic addition.

For further insights into HK:0334 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.