China Display Strengthens Board with New Director

China Display Optoelectronics Technology Holdings Ltd has announced the appointment of Ms. YANG Qiulin as an independent non-executive Director and a member of the Audit, Nomination, and Remuneration Committees, effective from 23 May 2024. Ms. YANG, a seasoned academic and registered CPA, brings a wealth of experience from her previous directorships in various public listed companies. The company is reinforcing its board’s independence and expertise with this strategic addition.

