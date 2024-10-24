News & Insights

China Display Optoelectronics Reports Revenue Surge Amid Mixed Sales

October 24, 2024 — 06:38 am EDT

China Display Optoelectronics Technology Holdings Ltd (HK:0334) has released an update.

China Display Optoelectronics Technology Holdings Ltd reported a significant 51.6% year-on-year increase in revenue for the third quarter of 2024, reaching RMB2,941.4 million, despite a 7.5% decline in total sales volume. The company saw notable growth in its tablet and commercial display segments, while mobile phone modules faced a decline; however, orders from a new first-tier brand customer helped boost mobile module sales by 94.9% quarter-on-quarter.

