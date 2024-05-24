China Display Optoelectronics Announces Board Changes

China Display Optoelectronics Technology Holdings Ltd (HK:0334) has released an update.

China Display Optoelectronics Technology Holdings Ltd has announced the appointment of Ms. YANG Qiulin as an independent non-executive director and a subsequent change in the composition of its board committees. Ms. YANG Qiulin’s annual remuneration has been set at HKD180,000, a figure recommended by the Remuneration Committee and approved by the Board, reflecting her responsibilities and market standards. The company emphasizes that other details from the original May 23, 2024 announcement remain unchanged.

