China Display Announces Board Structure Update

China Display Optoelectronics Technology Holdings Ltd has announced the composition of its Board of Directors effective from May 23, 2024, which includes a mix of executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive members. The company has also established three Board committees – Audit, Nomination, and Remuneration – each chaired by different members, indicating a structured governance approach. This update may interest shareholders and potential investors as it reflects the company’s commitment to corporate governance.

