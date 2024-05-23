News & Insights

Stocks

China Display Announces Board Structure Update

May 23, 2024 — 07:38 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

China Display Optoelectronics Technology Holdings Ltd (HK:0334) has released an update.

China Display Optoelectronics Technology Holdings Ltd has announced the composition of its Board of Directors effective from May 23, 2024, which includes a mix of executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive members. The company has also established three Board committees – Audit, Nomination, and Remuneration – each chaired by different members, indicating a structured governance approach. This update may interest shareholders and potential investors as it reflects the company’s commitment to corporate governance.

For further insights into HK:0334 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.