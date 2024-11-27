China Development Bank’s Strategic Asset Acquisition in Renewables

China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co Ltd Class H (HK:1606) has released an update.

China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. has entered into a notable finance lease asset transfer agreement, acquiring wind power generation equipment under the Fangchenggang Project for RMB1.37 billion. This transaction, involving several independent parties, represents a strategic move in the renewable energy sector, offering potential growth and investment opportunities. The deal is classified as a discloseable transaction under the Hong Kong Listing Rules, highlighting its significance in the financial market.

