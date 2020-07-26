China Development Bank to sell green bonds in interbank, exchange markets - sources

SHANGHAI, July 27 (Reuters) - China Development Bank CHDB.UL is planning to auction green bonds on Wednesday in both interbank and exchange markets, six sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

The sale is set to become the first policy bank bond issuance in both markets after the People's Bank of China connected the two segregated markets aiming to better facilitate monetary policy transmission and macro economic management.

One of the sources said the policy bank is set to sell three-year green bonds worth a total value of less than 10 billion yuan ($1.43 billion), including 5 billion of bond sales to take place in the interbank market.

The China Development Bank has not immediately responded to Reuters query for comments.

($1 = 6.9985 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Hongwei Li, Xiaochong Zhang and Steven Bian, writing by Winni Zhou; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

