News & Insights

Stocks

China Development Bank Strikes Major Leasing Deal

November 26, 2024 — 09:37 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co Ltd Class H (HK:1606) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. announced a finance lease agreement with Shaanxi Heyang Guihua Clean Energy Co., Ltd., involving the purchase and leaseback of photovoltaic power generation equipment valued at RMB920 million. The transaction, classified as discloseable under stock exchange rules, spans a lease period of 120 months with quarterly payments. This move underscores the company’s strategic focus on renewable energy investments.

For further insights into HK:1606 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.