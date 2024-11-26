China Development Bank Strikes Major Leasing Deal

China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co Ltd Class H (HK:1606) has released an update.

China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. announced a finance lease agreement with Shaanxi Heyang Guihua Clean Energy Co., Ltd., involving the purchase and leaseback of photovoltaic power generation equipment valued at RMB920 million. The transaction, classified as discloseable under stock exchange rules, spans a lease period of 120 months with quarterly payments. This move underscores the company’s strategic focus on renewable energy investments.

