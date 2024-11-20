China Development Bank Signs Major Finance Lease Deal

China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co Ltd Class H (HK:1606) has released an update.
China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. has entered into a finance lease agreement worth RMB890 million with Changzhou Jintan Zhixi EGing Photovoltaic Power Generation Co., Ltd. The deal involves the purchase and leaseback of photovoltaic power generation equipment for a period of 120 months. This transaction is considered discloseable under Hong Kong’s listing rules but is exempt from certain shareholder approval requirements.
