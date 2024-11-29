China Development Bank Shifts Share Registrar to Tricor

China Development Bank International Investment Ltd. (HK:1062) has released an update.

China Development Bank International Investment Ltd. has announced a change in its Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office to Tricor Investor Services Limited, effective December 31, 2024. This transition means that all share transfer applications and uncollected share certificates after December 30, 2024, will be handled by the new registrar.

