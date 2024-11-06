China Development Bank Leasing Strengthens Audit Oversight

China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co Ltd Class H (HK:1606) has released an update.

China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. has updated the terms for its Audit Committee, aiming to enhance corporate governance and decision-making processes. The committee, comprised mainly of independent, non-executive directors, will oversee internal controls and audits, ensuring transparency and accountability in financial reporting. This move aligns the company with regulatory standards and industry best practices.

