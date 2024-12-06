China Development Bank Leasing Announces Board Changes

China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co Ltd Class H (HK:1606) has released an update.
China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. announces the resignation of Mr. Liu Xipu as a non-executive director due to work changes, with Mr. Zhang Chuanhong nominated as his successor pending regulatory approval. Mr. Liu will continue his duties until Mr. Zhang’s appointment is finalized, ensuring a smooth transition for the company’s board.
