China Development Bank Leasing Announces AGM

China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. has announced its 2023 Annual General Meeting, set to take place on June 28, 2024, in Shenzhen, where shareholders will deliberate on key reports and financial statements for 2023, as well as the company’s profit distribution and financial plans for the upcoming year. Additionally, the meeting will address the re-appointment of an accounting firm, amendments to corporate governance procedures, and the issuance of debt and capital financing instruments. Reports on management performance, related party transactions, and shareholder evaluations are also on the agenda.

