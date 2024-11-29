China Development Bank Expands Vehicle Leasing Portfolio

China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co Ltd Class H (HK:1606) has released an update.

China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. has entered into an agreement to purchase vehicles valued at approximately RMB45 million from DST Car Rental (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. for its operating lease business. This transaction, combined with a previous purchase from the same seller, is categorized as a discloseable transaction, highlighting the company’s strategic expansion in the vehicle leasing sector.

