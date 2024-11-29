China Development Bank Expands Aircraft Leasing with Air France

China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co Ltd Class H (HK:1606) has released an update.

China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. has announced a significant transaction involving the purchase and leaseback of an A350-900 aircraft with Société Air France. This strategic move, facilitated by a subsidiary of CDB Aviation Lease Finance DAC, underscores the company’s focus on expanding its aircraft leasing operations. The transaction is classified as a discloseable transaction under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules, highlighting its importance in the financial markets.

