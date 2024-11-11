China Development Bank Enters Major Finance Lease Agreement

China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co Ltd Class H (HK:1606) has released an update.

China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. has entered into a significant finance lease agreement with Science City (Guangzhou) Investment Group. The deal involves the purchase and leaseback of sewage treatment and environmental protection equipment valued at RMB1.3 billion, with a lease period of 60 months and total lease interest amounting to approximately RMB250 million. This transaction is classified as a discloseable transaction, reflecting its scale relative to the company’s financial metrics.

