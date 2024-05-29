News & Insights

China Development Bank Declares Year-End Dividend

May 29, 2024 — 05:12 am EDT

China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co Ltd Class H (HK:1606) has released an update.

China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. has announced an ordinary final dividend of RMB 0.9848 per 10 shares for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023. The update includes revised dates for shareholder approval and the book close period, with the ex-dividend date set for July 22, 2024. Payment details are to be confirmed, along with the applicable exchange rate and withholding tax information.

