China developer Vanke posts 50.6% drop in 2023 core profit

HONG KONG, March 28 (Reuters) - China Vanke 000002.SZ, China's second-biggest property developer by sales, on Thursday reported a 50.6% drop in 2023 core profit amid increasing concerns about its liquidity.

The state-backed developer said core profit, which excludes foreign exchange impact and change in the value of assets and financial instruments, was 9.8 billion yuan ($1.36 billion).

Investors have been dumping Vanke's shares and bonds in the past few weeks, triggering a rare central government directive to help the Shenzhen-based developer beat a liquidity crisis.

Revenue dropped 7.6% to 465.7 billion yuan from a year for a net debt ratio of 54.7%, 11 percentage points higher than 2022.

Its net profit fell 46.4% to 12.2 billion yuan.

China's property sector has been in the throes of a crisis since mid-2021. Local policymakers' stimulus and easing measures have struggled to boost sales or increase liquidity, while many property developers have defaulted on debt obligations.

Reflecting the deepening crisis, regulators asked financial firms and creditors to step up financing support for Vanke in a rare intervention by the central government, Reuters reported this month.

($1 = 7.2285 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Clare Jim; editing by Christopher Cushing and Jason Neely)

