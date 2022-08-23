China developer Shimao proposes to repay $11.8 bln offshore debt over 3-8 years - sources

HONG KONG, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Cash-strapped Chinese developer Shimao Group has proposed a two-class restructuring plan to offshore creditors to repay $11.8 billion over a period of three to eight years, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter and a document seen by Reuters.

Shanghai-based Shimao 0813.HK first missed an public offshore bond obligation last month. With an outstanding $6.1 billion international bonds, Shimao is the sixth largest issuer among Chinese developers, according to Refinitiv.

Shimao did not respond to request for comment.

(Reporting by Clare Jim and Xie Yu; Editing by Kim Coghill)

