China developer Shimao Group's shares, bonds plunge after missed loan payment

Recasts, adds share, bond movements and trading suspensions

HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Shares of Chinese developer Shimao Group Holdings slumped on Friday and trading of some its key unit's bonds was paused after the company defaulted on a trust loan payment, underscoring continued stress in China's property sector.

Shimao's Hong Kong shares 0813.HK fell more than 18% after trading opened on Friday, while three Shanghai exchange-traded bonds issued by its unit Shanghai Shimao Co 600823.SS tumbled more than 20%, triggering trading pauses over what the Shanghai Stock Exchange said was "abnormal fluctuations".

Three additional Shanghai Shimao bonds fell between 13% and 14%, exchange data showed. The six bonds were last quoted at distressed levels of 40%-60% off their face value.

The falls come after a trust company, China Credit Trust Co, said on Thursday that Shimao Group defaulted on a loan after missing a 645 million yuan ($101.10 million) payment.

On Friday, another Shimao unit, Shanghai Shimao Construction, said in a filing that it is in talks with China Credit Trust to resolve the outstanding payment, and that the missed payment will not accelerate payment requests in the open bond market.

($1 = 6.3797 yuan)

(Reporting by Clare Jim in Hong Kong and Andrew Galbraith in Shanghai; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Edwina Gibbs)

((clare.jim@thomsonreuters.com; +852 2912 6653; Reuters Messaging: clare.jim.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.