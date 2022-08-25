China developer Longfor prices 1.5 bln yuan bonds at 3.3%

Adds CIFI, background

SHANGHAI, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Beijing-based developer Longfor Group 0960.HK said its 1.5 billion yuan ($219 million) medium-term notes guaranteed by state-owned China Bond Insurance Co Ltd had been priced at a coupon rate of 3.3%, the lower end of an indicative range.

The notes were oversubscribed by 2.86 times, market sources told Reuters. Longfor, which was selling up to 1.5 billion yuan three-year bonds at 3% to 4.3%, confirmed the news.

Longfor's smaller Shanghai-based peer, CIFI Holdings 0884.HK, is also planning to sell 1 billion to 1.5 billion yuan of three-year medium-term notes in September at a range between 3-4.5%, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The bonds will be guaranteed by China Bond Insurance, and the proceeds will be used for project construction, as well as onshore and offshore debt repayments, the term sheet shows.

CIFI did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Chinese regulators have instructed China Bond Insurance to provide guarantees for onshore bond issuance by a few private property developers deemed to be financially sound, Reuters reported last week.

China Bond Insurance will provide "full amount, unconditional and irrevocable joint liability guarantee" to these bonds. The guarantee provides more protection than credit risk management tools, market participants have said.

The support from the state comes amid mounting concerns that a deepening debt crisis and defaults in the sector could impact developers that have been regarded as financially sound.

But some of China's state-backed financial institutions are pushing back on Beijing's calls to support the embattled sector on worries it could hurt their balance sheets.

($1 = 6.8559 Chinese yuan)

