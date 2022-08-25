China developer Longfor prices 1.5 bln yuan bonds at 3.3%

Chinese developer Longfor Group said its 1.5 billion yuan ($219 million) medium-term notes guaranteed by state-owned China Bond Insurance Co. Ltd had been priced at a coupon rate of 3.3%, the lower end of an indicative range.

Beijing-based Longfor, which was selling up to 1.5 billion yuan three-year bonds on Thursday at 3% to 4.3%, has received 2.86 times over-subscription, market sources told Reuters earlier. The company confirmed the news.

