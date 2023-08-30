China developer Longfor issues up to $151 mln state-guaranteed onshore bond

SHANGHAI, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Longfor Group 0960.HK, a major private developer in China, is selling up to 1.1 billion yuan ($150.89 million) onshore bond on Wednesday, its first bond sale this year.

The medium-term notes will be guaranteed by state-owned China Bond Insurance Corp and have a tenor of three years, the company's filings show.

According to a Monday filing, the developer will use half of the process for replenishing liquidity, and the rest on construction, debt repayment and redemption of dollar bonds.

($1 = 7.2900 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Steven Bian in Shanghai and Clare Jim in Hong Kong; Editing by Kim Coghill)

