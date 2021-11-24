MC

China developer Kaisa plans to propose 1.5-yr extension for bond due Dec 7-REDD

Clare Jim Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID KIRTON

Cash-strapped Chinese property developer Kaisa Group plans to propose an extension of one-and-a-half years for its $400 million dollar bond maturing on Dec. 7, financial intelligence provider Redd reported, citing two sources briefed on the matter.

REDD said the plan, which is expected to be released to bondholders as early as this week, might not carry any upfront cash or additional credit enhancement.

Kaisa declined to comment on the report.

Kaisa, which has the most offshore debt of any Chinese developer after China Evergrande Group 3333.HK, has missed the coupon payments totalling over $59 million due on Nov. 11 and 12, with 30-day grace periods for both.

Some offshore bondholders who did not receive coupon payments have tapped investment bank Moelis & Co MC.N to advise them on the matter, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

The next dollar bond payment for Kaisa is the $400 million maturity on a 6.5% dollar bond due on Dec. 7.

