News & Insights

China developer Country Garden's shares set to open lower on loss forecast

Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

August 10, 2023 — 09:21 pm EDT

Written by Clare Jim for Reuters ->

HONG KONG, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Shares of China property giant Country Garden 2007.HK were set to open down 5.8% on Friday after it said it expected up to a $7.6 billion net loss in the first half.

The debt-laden firm said on Thursday it would take measures to meet its debt obligations and fix operational issues to get the company back on track.

(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jamie Freed)

((clare.jim@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.