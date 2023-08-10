China developer Country Garden's shares set to open lower on loss forecast

HONG KONG, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Shares of China property giant Country Garden 2007.HK were set to open down 5.8% on Friday after it said it expected up to a $7.6 billion net loss in the first half.

The debt-laden firm said on Thursday it would take measures to meet its debt obligations and fix operational issues to get the company back on track.

(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jamie Freed)

((clare.jim@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.