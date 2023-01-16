China developer Country Garden wires funds to repay dollar bond due Tue - source

Adds more details, background

HONG KONG, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Country Garden Holdings 2007.HK, China's largest property developer by sales, transferred funds to repay its 4.75% dollar bonds KY175117849= due on Tuesday with an outstanding principal totalling $391.6 million, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

The source added the developer has prepared enough capital for offshore coupon payments in the first half.

Country Garden declined to comment.

Based in the southern city of Foshan, Country Garden is one of the few private developers considered good quality by regulators and has benefited from policy supports to help its liquidity.

Many Chinese property developers have missed their offshore debt obligations since late 2021 as the sector plunged into a debt crisis.

(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Toby Chopra and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

