China developer Country Garden to raise $300 mln - term sheet

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS PETER

July 31, 2023 — 09:35 am EDT

Written by Rishav Chatterjee for Reuters ->

July 31 (Reuters) - Chinese property developer Country Garden Holdings 2007.HK will raise $300 million in a primary placement in an attempt to repay its debts, a term sheet seen by Reuters showed on Monday.

The placement consists of 1,800 million company shares at a fixed price of HK$1.30 per share, representing a 17.7% discount to Monday's closing price.

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Milla Nissi)

((Rishav.Chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

