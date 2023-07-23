China developer Country Garden shares extend losses on debt worries; others fall

Updates to add securities prices, context

SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE, July 24 (Reuters) - Shares and bonds in Chinese property developer Country Garden 2007.HK and its property service arm Country Garden Services Holdings 6098.HK tumbled on Monday, extending losses from the previous week on debt concerns.

More liquidity troubles surfaced in China's property sector last week, sending down shares and bonds of the country's biggest developers.

Country Garden Services Holdings shares slumped more than 10% on Monday, while Country Garden fell more than 5%, with both down to their lowest level since last November.

Two onshore-traded bonds of Country Garden CN163015SH=, CN149632SZ= plunged roughly 20% each, and some of its offshore-listed bonds also declined.

The property firm's move last week to refinance part of a 2019 loan facility failed to assure investors of its ability to repay debt due in coming months.

The Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index .HSMPI declined more than 3%, while the CSI 300 Real Estate Index .CSI000952 dropped roughly 1.5%, even after China's cabinet approved guidelines on transforming underdeveloped areas in mega-cities that analysts said would bolster developers.

The property sector, which accounts for about 25% of China's gross domestic product, is on a downward trend. Home sales are slumping, and the government is moving to rein in unsustainable borrowing built up during a decade-long building boom.

