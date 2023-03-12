China developer Country Garden sees 2022 loss amid property market slump

Adds shares reaction, Sunac Services, other details

HONG KONG, March 13 (Reuters) - Top Chinese property developer Country Garden Holdings 2007.HK said on Monday it expected to swing to a net loss of up to $1.1 billion for 2022 amid a sluggish property market, though core profit, excluding nonrecurring items, would remain positive.

The company, which has the largest sales in the industry, said its loss was mainly due to a drop in gross profit margin, a rise in provision for impairment for property projects, and net foreign exchange losses it expected to report.

The estimated loss attributable to shareholders, ranging from 5.5 billion yuan to 7.5 billion yuan ($799 million to $1.09 billion) for 2022, compared with a 26.8 billion yuan profit in 2021, Country Garden said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse.

Core net profit is expected to be in the range of 1 billion yuan to 3 billion yuan, compared with 26.9 billion yuan in 2021 as provision for impairment for property projects and foreign exchange losses also hit results.

"The board is of the view that the above factors which affected profit are mainly in non-cash nature," said Country Garden, adding its net debt ratio had long remained at a low level and the company maintained a good credit record.

Smaller developer Logan Group Co Ltd 3380.HK also said it expected to record a net loss of 7 billion yuan to 9 billion yuan for 2022 amid project delays and a drop in income on the back of the impact of COVID-19.

Sunac Services, the property management arm of major developer Sunac China 1918.HK, said on Sunday it expected a net loss of up to 500 million yuan due to significant increases in the impairment provision for money due from related parties.

Shares of Country Garden dropped as much as 5.5% in the morning session, while Logan eased 4.2%. Sunac Services lost 3.7%. Their drops compared with a 1% fall in the Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index .HSMPI.

($1 = 6.8808 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Kim Coghill and Bradley Perrett)

((donny.kwok@thomsonreuters.com; +852 3462 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.