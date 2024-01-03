China developer CIFI proposes new restructuring terms to halve offshore debt

HONG KONG, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Shanghai-based property developer CIFI Holdings 0884.HK said on Wednesday it has proposed five options with different maturity extensions and haircuts to its bondholders in an effort to restructure its $7 billion offshore debt.

The debt revamp proposal, which also includes swapping part of the debt for equity, aims to halve the firm's debt to $3.3 billion to $4 billion, it said in a filing.

The refined terms follow the developer's proposal in March which had no plan for haircut and maturity extension of less than 7 years, highlighting the worsening operational and financing environment since the sector slipped into a debt crisis in mid-2021.

Reuters reported in October that a few developers, including CIFI, had reduced offers to offshore creditors with haircuts of up to 70% to 80% because of the deteriorating environment. CIFI kicked off a debt offshore restructuring process in November 2022 after suspending all its payments.

A refined proposal was delivered "after considering the ...discussions with (the bondholders), the prevailing market conditions and the group's latest business performance", CIFI said in the Wednesday filing.

It added that while the property market may face more difficulties, the firm is targeting to deliver 80,000 homes to buyers with the cost of construction and installation expected to be more than 30 billion yuan ($4.20 billion).

CIFI, the 19th largest developer in China by sales, said options to bondholders with equitization or haircut elements will have a shorter maturity, and most of the maturity extensions will range from two to nine years, with a new coupon rate of 2-4%.

All options will be credit enhanced by a package including onshore and offshore assets.

Haitong International and Linklater are CIFI's advisers. Alvarez & Marsal and Allen & Overy are advisers to the co-ordination committee, and Houlihan Lokey and Kirkland & Ellis are advisers to the bondholders ad-hoc group.

Shares of CIFI jumped 5.9% on Wednesday afternoon session, outperforming a 1.8% decline in the Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index .HSMPI.

($1 = 7.1455 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

