China detects new case of H5N6 bird flu in Xinjiang region - ministry
BEIJING, Jan 16 (Reuters) - China's agriculture ministry said on Thursday it had found a new case of highly pathogenic H5N6 avian flu in a flock of about 150 wild swans in the western Xinjiang region.
One had died and another was sick, it said in a statement on its website.
The ministry reported a case of the same strain of bird flu in swans in the region last week.
