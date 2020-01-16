China detects new case of H5N6 bird flu in Xinjiang region - ministry

BEIJING, Jan 16 (Reuters) - China's agriculture ministry said on Thursday it had found a new case of highly pathogenic H5N6 avian flu in a flock of about 150 wild swans in the western Xinjiang region.

One had died and another was sick, it said in a statement on its website.

The ministry reported a case of the same strain of bird flu in swans in the region last week.

(Reporting by Dominique Patton; editing by John Stonestreet)

