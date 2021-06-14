US Markets

China denounces G7 statement, urges group to stop slandering country

Contributor
Beijing newsroom Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TYRONE SIU

China's embassy in London on Monday denounced a joint statement by the Group of Seven leaders as a gross interference in the country's internal affairs, and urged the grouping to stop slandering China.

BEIJING, June 14 (Reuters) - China's embassy in London on Monday denounced a joint statement by the Group of Seven leaders as a gross interference in the country's internal affairs, and urged the grouping to stop slandering China.

The G7 should do more that is conducive to promoting international cooperation instead of artificially creating confrontation and friction, it added.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((ben.blanchard@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular