China denounces G7 statement, urges group to stop slandering country

BEIJING, June 14 (Reuters) - China's embassy in London on Monday denounced a joint statement by the Group of Seven leaders as a gross interference in the country's internal affairs, and urged the grouping to stop slandering China.

The G7 should do more that is conducive to promoting international cooperation instead of artificially creating confrontation and friction, it added.

