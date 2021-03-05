China defaults test investors

By Carol Chan

HONG KONG, Mar 5 (IFR) - Bond investors are on the lookout again for more defaults in China, after a slump in US dollar bonds from state-backed issuers in Chongqing city and Yunnan province triggered renewed selling in some high-beta property names.

Reports that Chongqing Energy Investment Group, rated BBB (negative watch) by Fitch, missed two onshore loan payments totalling Rmb915m (US$141m) on March 2 shocked the market, sending the company’s 5.625% 2022 dollar bonds plummeting more than 20 points to a cash price in the 40s. The bonds dropped again into the 30s on March 3, before regaining some ground. The company so far has made no official announcement on the reports.

That followed a plunge in Yunnan Provincial Investment Holdings Group's 6.25% 2022s, which fell more than 10 points to the 70s after Fitch withdrew its rating on February 26 citing "commercial reasons". Fitch last rated Yunnan Provincial Investment at BBB– with a negative outlook, before the withdrawal.

The selling spread to other local SOEs and LGFVs in the same province or city as these issuers, such as Chongqing Nan'an Urban Construction & Development Group and Yunnan Provincial Energy Investment Group.

In the closely followed property sector, China Fortune Land Development failed to repay its US$530m 8.625% bonds due February 28, as widely expected, following the disclosure of huge overdue debts.

A banker from a Chinese brokerage said the CFLD incident continued to weigh on investor sentiment, despite markets having priced in the default.

The recent surge in US Treasury yields, negative news headlines about LGFVs, as well as worries about a new round of property tightening measures all contributed to the recent sell-offs, said the banker. China's chief banking regulator recently gave a warning about the rising risks of a property bubble.

"Market sentiment was weak, especially for LGFV and property sectors. The market takes time to digest the news and calm down. Primary market activities for the time being would be difficult," the banker said.

G3 issuance from China has slumped to just US$3bn in the past four weeks, down from a high of US$23.5bn in the first four weeks of the year, according to Refinitiv data.

Those that did brave the market had a rough ride. Single B rated China South City Holdings' US$175m 11.95% bonds due February 2023, priced on March 2, fell nearly two points on their first trading day, despite the issuer having already paid a hefty reoffer yield of 14.375%.

Under pressure

A default by Chongqing Energy, if confirmed, would not be a big surprise given the company's weak credit profile and its rapidly declining importance to the government in recent years, according to Zerlina Zeng, an analyst at research firm CreditSights.

Zeng also said that the reported credit event is likely to result in short-term price volatility of dollar bonds issued by SOEs and LGFVs in Chongqing and economically weak provinces such as Yunnan.

Chongqing Energy was one of the big eight LGFVs in Chongqing before it became fully commercial in 2006. CreditSights categorises it as a non-LGFV SOE with a largely for-profit commercial businesses, including coal mining, power generation, city gas supply and commodity trading.

"The Chongqing government has been shutting down its coal mines since 2016, and halted related cash compensation payments since 2018," Zeng wrote in the note. Moreover, the company's cash coverage of short-term debt is extremely low and it has faced difficulties in accessing onshore bond markets, she said.

Fitch on February 5 placed Chongqing Energy's issuer and dollar bond BBB rating on negative rating watch following the company's decision to close all 14 of its Chongqing-based coal mines by July 2021 under China's supply-side reforms.

Fitch said it may reassess the company's likelihood of support from its owner, the Chongqing municipal government.

Terry Gao, head of Asia-Pacific international public finance at Fitch, said he did not expect a jump in default or credit events from the LGFV sector this year and expects the sector outlook to remain stable.

The rating agency has a stable outlook on 99% of the local and regional governments (LRGs) ratings as expectations of a recovery in fiscal revenue should help offset pressure from increasing LRG and LGFV debt.

Greater differentiation

Gao, however, expects there will be more credit differentiation among various LGFVs.

"The trend of sector polarisation among China’s LGFVs will continue," he said.

Fitch said local government support for LGFVs may become more selective, but expects core LGFVs that are entrusted with critical public policy missions will continue to receive support.

Meanwhile, Moody's and Fitch on March 2 downgraded CFLD and its dollar bonds, and then withdrew their ratings outright, citing a lack of adequate information from the company.

Moody's lowered CFLD’s issuer rating to Caa3 from Caa1 and the dollar bonds ratings to Ca from Caa2 with negative outlook. Fitch cut CFLD's issuer rating to RD (Restricted Default) from CC and its dollar bond ratings to C from CC.

CFLD earlier disclosed that it had overdue debt of Rmb11.054bn as at February 27, an increase of Rmb5.817bn since its previous disclosure on February 2. CFLD said it has formed a steering committee to liaise with creditors and stressed that it plans to honour its debt obligations but needs more time to address short-term liquidity issues.

Research firm Lucror Analytics said the CFLD's default should lead to a rethink of Beijing's current stance of no longer supporting any form of debt payments by big companies. Its position now is "to facilitate negotiations with creditors and smooth the shock to the market and stakeholders, like employees and customers", it wrote in a note.

