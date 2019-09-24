Commodities

China declares formal opening of huge new Beijing airport

Contributors
Stella Qiu Reuters
Beijing Monitoring Desk Reuters
Published

Beijing's huge new airport, Daxing International, is formally open, President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday, ahead of the 70th anniversary of the People's Republic of China. [nL3N262245]

BEIJING, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Beijing's huge new airport, Daxing International, is formally open, President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday, ahead of the 70th anniversary of the People's Republic of China.

The phoenix-shaped airport, located in the south of the capital, will help relieve pressure on the existing Capital International Airport in Beijing's northeast, where capacity constraints often cause flight delays.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu and Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((yifan.qiu@thomsonreuters.com; 86-10-66271289;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Oil

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular