China December services activity shrinks further - official PMI

Credit: REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

December 30, 2022 — 08:46 pm EST

Written by Ryan Woo and Ellen Zhang for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Dec 31 (Reuters) - China's services activity contracted further in December, official data showed on Saturday, amid surging COVID infections following Beijing's abrupt easing of its tough anti-virus policy.

The official non-manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) stood at 41.6 versus 46.7 in November, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics, below the 50-point mark that separates expansion and contraction in activity on a monthly basis.

The official composite PMI, which includes both manufacturing and services activity, stood at 42.6 compared to 47.1 in November.

