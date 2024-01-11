China December meat imports at 566,000 tonnes - customs

BEIJING, Jan 12 (Reuters) - China, the world’s top meat buyer, imported 566,000 tonnes of meat in December, up 1.6 % on prior month, General Administration of Customs data showed. Meat imports for January to December were 7.38 million tonnes, down 0.3% on a year ago. (Full Story)

