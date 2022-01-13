Commodities

China December copper imports at 589,165.3 tonnes

China's imports of copper rose 15.4 % from month ago to 589,165.3 tonnes in December, data from the General Administration of Customs showed.

Unwrought copper and copper product imports into China, the world's leading copper and aluminium consumer, include anode, refined, alloy and semi-finished copper products.

The country exported 562,975.30 tonnes of unwrought aluminium and aluminium products, including primary, alloy and semi-finished aluminium products, in December, up from Novermber's 509,318.50 tonnes.

