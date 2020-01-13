US Markets

China Dec yuan-denominated exports up 9%, imports up 17.7%

Gabriel Crossley Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHINA STRINGER NETWORK

China's yuan-denominated exports in December rose 9% from a year earlier, customs data showed on Tuesday, while imports rose 17.7%.

That left China with a trade surplus of 330 billion yuan in December, according to Reuters calculations based on customs data.

For the full year of 2019, China's yuan-denominated exports rose 5% while imports rose 1.6%, producing a trade surplus of 2.92 trillion yuan.

China's total trade in yuan terms with the United States dropped 10.7% from a year earlier over the full year, customs data showed.

