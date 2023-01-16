China Dec steel output up on prior month, annual output falls

Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

January 16, 2023 — 09:34 pm EST

Written by Dominique Patton for Reuters ->

Adds detail

Jan 17 (Reuters) - China's December steel output rose 4.5% on the prior month, official data showed on Tuesday, as demand for the material used in construction increased following stepped-up government support for the property sector.

China, the world's largest steel maker, produced 77.89 million tonnes last month, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics, up from 74.54 million tonnes in November.

Production, however, was down 9.8 % from a year earlier.

Output for the full year was 1.01 billion tonnes, down 2.1 % from last year, the second consecutive annual decline.

China's steel mills have struggled with weak margins in recent months due to sluggish demand from a slowing economy and weak activity in the property sector.

(Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((dominique.patton@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.