China Dec soybean imports up 19% y/y to 10.56 mln T - customs

BEIJING, Jan 13 (Reuters) - China imported 10.56 million tonnes of soybeans in December, up 19.3% from the same period a year earlier, customs data showed on Friday.

China's 2022 soybean imports are 5.6% lower than the year before at 91.08 million tonnes, data from the General Administration of Customs also showed.

(Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

dominique.patton@thomsonreuters.com

