US Markets

China Dec soybean imports up 19% y/y to 10.56 mln T - customs

January 12, 2023 — 09:18 pm EST

Written by Dominique Patton for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Jan 13 (Reuters) - China imported 10.56 million tonnes of soybeans in December, up 19.3% from the same period a year earlier, customs data showed on Friday.

China's 2022 soybean imports are 5.6% lower than the year before at 91.08 million tonnes, data from the General Administration of Customs also showed.

(Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((dominique.patton@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US MarketsWorld MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.