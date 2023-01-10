China Dec new bank loans rise to 1.4 trln yuan, beat forecasts

BEIJING, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Chinese banks extended 1.4 trillion yuan ($206.72 billion) in new yuan loans in December, up from November and beating analysts' expectations.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted new yuan loans would drop to 1.1 trillion yuan in December from 1.21 trillion yuan the previous month.

Broad M2 money supply grew by 11.8% in December from a year earlier, central bank data showed on Tuesday, below estimates of 12.2% forecast in the Reuters poll. M2 grew 12.4% in November from a year earlier.

Outstanding yuan loans grew by 11.1% in December from a year earlier compared with 11.0% growth in November. Analysts had expected 11.0% growth.

($1 = 6.7725 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Judy Hua and Kevin Yao; editing by Jason Neely)

