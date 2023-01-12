China Dec iron ore imports at 90.86 mln tonnes - customs

Jan 13 (Reuters) - China's imports of iron ore in December fell 8.1% from the previous month to 90.86 million tonnes, customs data showed on Friday.

The world's top consumer of iron ore brought in 1.11 billion tonnes in the full year of 2022, down 1.5% on a year earlier, the General Administration of Customs said.

