China Dec exports rise 18.1% y/y, imports up 6.5%, top forecasts

Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

China's exports grew more than expected in December as global demand for Chinese goods remained solid, while import growth quickened, customs data showed on Thursday.

Exports rose 18.1% in December from a year earlier. Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected exports to grow 15% after a 21.1% jump in November.

Imports, meanwhile, grew 6.5% last month from a year earlier, against expectations for a 5% rise and a 4.5% gain in November.

China posted a trade surplus of $78.17 billion in December. Analysts in the poll had expected the trade surplus to narrow to $72.35 billion from $75.40 billion in November.

