China Dec crude steel output down 9.8 % on yr - stats bureau

BEIJING, Jan 17 (Reuters) - China produced 77.89 million tonnes of crude steel in December, down 9.8 % on the year, the statistics bureau said on Tuesday. The December volume compares with 74.54 million tonnes of crude steel produced in November. Output for the full year was 1.01 billion tonnes, down 2.1 % from last year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. (Reporting by China Commodities and Energy team) ( China.C&E@thomsonreuters.com ; +86 10 5669 2115 )

