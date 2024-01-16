China Dec crude steel output down 14.9% y/y at 67.44 mln metric tons - stats bureau

BEIJING, Jan 17 (Reuters) - China produced 67.44 million metric tons of crude steel in December, down 14.9% from the previous year, the statistics bureau said on Wednesday.

The December volume compared with 76.1 million tons in November.

Full-year output in 2023 totalled around 1.02 billion tons, flat on the year, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed.

