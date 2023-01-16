China Dec crude oil output up 2.5 % on yr - stats bureau

BEIJING, Jan 17 (Reuters) - China's December domestic crude oil production rose 2.5 % on year to 16.87 million tonnes, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Tuesday. Output for the full year was 204.67 million tonnes, up 2.9 % from a year earlier. National crude oil throughput rose 2.5 % in December over the same year-ago level to 59.88 million tonnes, with full year totaling 675.9 million tonnes, down 3.4 % from a year ago. Natural gas production rose 6.5 % in December over the same year-ago level to 20.4 billion cubic meters (bcm). Output for the full year was 217.8 bcm, up 6.4 %. (Reporting by China Commodities and Energy team) ( China.C&E@thomsonreuters.com ; +86 10 5669 2115 )

